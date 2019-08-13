|
|
Ann Nelson
Apr. 29, 1958 - Aug. 4, 2019
Seattle, WA
Ann Nelson, who grew up in Lafayette and graduated as valedictorian from Acalanes HS ('76), died in a hiking accident. Ann earned her bachelor's degree in physics at Stanford University, and her Ph.D. from Harvard University. She was a professor of physics at the University of Washington. Ann received a Guggenheim Fellowship and was elected to the National Academy of Sciences. Over the years she worked tirelessly to encourage more diversity in physics and she mentored dozens of graduate students. Ann was an extraordinary person, a brilliant physicist, and a beloved wife, daughter, mother, and sister. She always stood up for those people who society belittles and marginalizes. She loved life passionately and made the most of every single day. All of us who love her miss her so much already. The world is a better place because she was in it. Ann is survived by her husband, David B. Kaplan, their children Sierra and Gabriel, her parents Dorothy Ann and Howard Nelson, her sisters Laura (John) Segala and Caroline (Tim) Kris, and many other family members, friends, colleagues, and students. Donations in remembrance of Ann may be made to Recovery Beyond, recoverybp.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 13, 2019