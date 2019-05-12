Ann P. Kalivas

June 4, 1921 - May 3, 2019

Resident of Pleasant Hill, CA

Ann was born in New York City on June 4, 1921, and died in Pleasant Hill, CA on May 3, 2019. She was 97 years old.

Ann grew up in the Detroit area of Hazel Park, MI with her parents and two siblings. She met her future husband Ted at a church dance and the couple married in 1943. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Texas and then relocated in 1946 to Oakland, CA. They settled in Moraga in 1956, where they raised their family and lived for the next 35 years.

Among other jobs, Ann worked for the Moraga School District for 18 years as a school secretary at Joaquin Moraga Intermediate School and Rheem Elementary School until her retirement in 1990. Ted and Ann built their retirement home in Paradise, CA in 1992. Ann stayed in Paradise following Ted's passing in 1994 before returning to the Bay Area in 2005.

Ann loved her daily walks, singing and listening to music, and playing bridge and other card games. She was an excellent cook, an avid reader, and particularly loved watching and attending baseball games – most notably the Oakland Athletics.

Ann was predeceased by her husband, one brother and one sister. Ann is survived by three children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral Services were held Thursday May 9, 2019 at 11am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, Oakland, CA, interment followed at Mt. View Cemetery, Oakland, CA For further information please call Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)





