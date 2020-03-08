|
Ann 'Annie' Berebitsky Richards
June 14, 2020 - February 14, 2020
Walnut Creek, CA
Ann 'Annie' Berebitsky Richards, 79, a resident of Rossmoor in Walnut Creek, CA, passed away from lung cancer on February 14, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Ann's parents, Florence and Hyman Berebitsky, preceded her in death. Ann is survived by her daughter, Lori Dieterle; grandchildren, Zachary Dieterle, Brandon Dieterle and Melissa Dieterle; great-grandchildren, Gracie Dieterle, Connor Dieterle and Jason Dieterle; and brother, Bill Berebitsky.
Ann was born in Lodi, CA on June 14, 1940, where she grew up. She lived in many California towns including Sacramento, San Diego, San Ramon, Brentwood, and Walnut Creek. She also lived a short period in Bellevue, WA. Ann worked many years as a Customer Service Agent for United Airlines in Sacramento and San Diego.
After retirement, Ann volunteered in various organizations including Women for Sobriety as a Meeting Moderator and Board Member, at San Diego International Airport as an Ambassador welcoming area visitors, and as a Call Screener on a radio talk show about fishing. During her free time, Ann enjoyed fishing, road trips around California, traveling, reading, gardening, feeding and watching birds, following politics, cheering for the 49ers, and spending time with her many friends and family. Ann pampered her dog, Chelsie, adopted from Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF).
Ann's Celebration of Life Luncheon will be on April 6, 2020. Text or call 925-385-8786 for additional information.
The family thanks everyone for their love and condolences. Ann will be truly missed by many. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Ann's Memory to ARF at https://www.arflife.org/honor, Hospice East Bay at https://www.hospiceeastbay.org/, or at https://www.lung.org/.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020