Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Liturgy
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Pittsburg, CA
View Map
More Obituaries for Ann Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Rose Russo


1917 - 2019
Ann Rose Russo Obituary
Ann Rose Russo
Aug 30, 1917 - Dec 5, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
102 years ago, 1917, Ann (Cardinalli) Russo was born in Pittsburg and was one of seven children belonging to Salvatore & Girolma Cardinalli of Monterey. After living a beautiful active life full of love, the Lord finally called her home on December 5, 2019! Loved by anyone who ever met her, she will always be remembered by that beautiful smile and wonderful generosity to others.
Loving wife of the late Tredo Russo and mother to her late son Vincent. She also leaves behind daughters Rose Ann (Phillip) Culcasi, Norma (George) Cardinale and younger sister Josephine (Joseph) Davi. She also had the opportunity recently to say goodbye to her 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews! Must be close to some kind of record!!!
Memorial Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00am at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Pittsburg,


View the online memorial for Ann Rose Russo
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019
