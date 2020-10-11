Sister Ann WeltzMarch 15, 1939 - September 21, 2020Resident of Concord, CASister Ann Weltz died peacefully on Monday,September 21, 2020 in Concord, California in her 81st year of life and her 62nd year as a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet. She is survived by her beloved niece Debra Weltz and her beloved nephew Robert Weltz.Sister Ann began a faith journey in 1980 creating the Bay Area Crisis Nursery in Concord. In 2013, she and the Nursery were honored with the Northern California Jefferson Award. The following year Sister Ann was named Humanitarian of the Year by the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors. Among other awards she was honored as one of eight Contra Costa Women as a Hall of Fame Honoree, cited for an ability to ignite and guide passion for service.Anyone who knows Sister Ann, a native of Martinez, would agree that she possessed deep wisdom and compassion. With her gentleness and tranquility there was strength and courage. As a Sister of St. Joseph since the fall of 1958, Sister Ann served as an exemplary science teacher in Santa Maria School in Orinda, St. Jarlath School in Oakland, and St. Patrick School in West Oakland.After an internship in Tucson, Arizona, Sister Ann put her energy into creating the Bay Area Crisis Nursery with generous Volunteers and Donors. The Nursery has served more than 29,000 admissions in these almost forty years. Although Sister Ann left the Nursery two years ago, her dream of caring for families and children in crisis continues.Donations in memory of Sister Ann Weltz may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph Ministry Fund, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Through this fund the heroic work of Sister Ann Weltz and the Sisters of St. Joseph will continue for those in great need.A Memorial Liturgy will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Rd., Concord, CA 94521.