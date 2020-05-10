Anna Blank
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Blank
1924 - 2020
Ann Blank passed away April 28, 2020 at age 96 in her home in Castro Valley. Ann was raised in San Francisco. She married the love of her life, Sam Blank, in 1945. They settled in Hayward in 1955 where they raised their 4 children. In 2003 Ann and Sam moved to Castro Valley. She was as a warm and welcoming woman who always had a positive outlook on life. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam and is survived by her 4 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the private burial was held on Friday, May 1.


View the online memorial for Anna Blank

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved