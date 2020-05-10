Anna Blank1924 - 2020Ann Blank passed away April 28, 2020 at age 96 in her home in Castro Valley. Ann was raised in San Francisco. She married the love of her life, Sam Blank, in 1945. They settled in Hayward in 1955 where they raised their 4 children. In 2003 Ann and Sam moved to Castro Valley. She was as a warm and welcoming woman who always had a positive outlook on life. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam and is survived by her 4 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the private burial was held on Friday, May 1.