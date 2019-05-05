Anna C. Alberti

August 19, 1933 - April 24, 2019

Resident of Oakland

Surrounded by her loved ones, Anna Celestina Alberti passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 at the age of 85 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Oakland to Giovanni and Celestina Crosetti, Anna was the youngest of seven children. She attended Sacred Heart Grammar School, graduated from Holy Names High School in 1951 where she was an all-star in softball, volleyball and basketball. During those years she met Louis C. Alberti, Jr. That was the start of a courtship and marriage lasting over 65 years. Following high school, Anna worked as a secretary for Teamsters Union Local 70. Louis and Anna married in 1953 and began their family in North Oakland. She was a loving mother to Stephen Alberti, Anne Alberti and Lisa Alberti Johnston. Also, loving mother-in-law to Greg Johnston and Charlene Alberti Bautista. She was devoted to her children and played an active role in their lives. Her pride and joy were her three grandchildren, Stephanie Alberti, Kevin(Vanessa )Johnston, and Brian Johnston. She loved them unconditionally and was their biggest fan. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews whom were dear to her heart. In 1964 the family moved to East Oakland and Anna became an integral part of St. Pascal Baylon Church. Wanting to actively participate, she joined the choir. Singing was a huge part of her life and her talent was displayed by singing for Mass, performing in the cabaret shows, and her favorite—the Passion Play every Easter. The connections she made through that group were lasting ones.Anna loved her Italian heritage and was a lifelong standing member of the Ligure Club Auxiliary where she served as President for 4 years. She also supported and was a member of the Colombo Club, Fratellanza Club and ICF Branch 40. She organized and chaired many events and dinners for these groups. She enjoyed Bocce, cooking, crossword puzzles, the Oakland A's and the Golden State Warriors, but she loved playing card games the most. In her retirement years, Anna began volunteering at Summit Medical Center in Oakland, and was soon the volunteer coordinator. During those years she formed numerous friendships and relationships which were rekindled during her recent hospital stays. During Anna's 85 years she touched many with her outgoing and compassionate nature. Her presence was undeniable and unforgettable. Anna was a loyal and generous woman who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday May 8 at ll:00am at St.Theresa's Catholic Church, 30 Mandalay Road. Oakland.





