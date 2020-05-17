Anna Hagler
1927 - 2020
Anna Hagler
Nov. 8, 1927 - May 2, 2020
Walnut Creek
Anna was the beloved wife of the late Bob Hagler, devoted mother of Susan, Bobby and Nancy, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of six. She was a native San Franciscan who lived in Walnut Creek for 65 years. She enjoyed family, travel, her home, sewing and cooking. At her request, a private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Hillside Covenant Church (https://www.hillsidecovenant.org) and Hospice of the East Bay (https://www.hospiceeastbay.org/development/donations).


Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2020.
