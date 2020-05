Anna HaglerNov. 8, 1927 - May 2, 2020Walnut CreekAnna was the beloved wife of the late Bob Hagler, devoted mother of Susan, Bobby and Nancy, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of six. She was a native San Franciscan who lived in Walnut Creek for 65 years. She enjoyed family, travel, her home, sewing and cooking. At her request, a private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Hillside Covenant Church ( https://www.hillsidecovenant.org ) and Hospice of the East Bay ( https://www.hospiceeastbay.org/development/donations ).