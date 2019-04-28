Home

Anna Hasty


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Hasty
Mar. 3, 1949-Mar. 24, 2019
Antioch
Anna was born in Oberammergau Germany to Jakob and Anni Krach. She earned her RN license from Contra Costa College to heal the sick for 33 years in Antioch, California. She raised two daughters, Diana and Kristina and two sons, Matthew and Nicolaus. Anna thrived in nature; she loved to watch the little birds while she gardened tasty tomatoes. She had a big heart, always treating her kids' friends as if they were her own. Always ready to make a new friend, she talked to strangers, especially babies, wherever she would go. Anna was preceded in death by her father, Jakob, her mother, Anni and sister Gabriele. She is survived by her two daughters Diana and Kristina, and two sons Matthew and Nicolaus, grandchildren Anthony, Sienna, Claire, Benjamin, Tomas, sister Monika, niece Manuela, and nephew Tobias.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019
