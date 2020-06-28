Anna Keeton
April 1, 1924 - June 23, 2020
Resident of Livermore
Anna went home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020. She was born to Maria and Edward Sedzik in Limanowa, Poland April 1, 1924. At the age of 17 Anna was taken to Nazi Germany to work as a slave laborer in Heidelberg. After the war she was encouraged by her family to stay in Germany as Poland was being overrun by Russia. While in Germany, as a displaced person working for the American Red Cross, she met an American soldier, the love of her life, Talmage Keeton. They were married in Germany and came to the states to live in Ohio after Talmage's service was over.
She and dad loved to gamble in Reno and travel the United States. A big part of their lives was spent in the Polish American Club of Roseville. They enjoyed volunteering, preparing for events and socializing with their friends at the Polish Club. They were especially fond of the dances where she and dad were polka stars on the dance floor. In her later years, Anna enjoyed working in her garden and loved being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will miss her delicious cooking and her Polish wisdom.
Anna is preceded in death by her husband Talmage, son-in-law Terry, granddaughter Janel, and great granddaughter Holly. She is survived by daughters Joan and Rose; grandchildren Chris (Sierra), Philip (Amber), Jacob (Ashley), and Damon (Jenn); great-grandchildren, Isabella, Isaac, Evie, Ryan, Tyler and Brianna.
Viewing will take place at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street, Pleasanton, CA. 94566 from 5:00-7:00 Wednesday, July 1. Grave side services will be at St. Mary's Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, 95820 at 1:00 on Thursday, July 2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.