Anna M. Garcia

June 26, 1925 - April 29, 2019

Resident of San Leandro and Rosville

Marie Garcia 93, widow of Bill Garcia, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 with family and Chaplin at her bedside. Our beloved Marie was born in Mt. View, California on June 26th, 1925. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Garcia and sisters Josephine, Dora and Adella and brother William and Joseph. She is survived by her two sons Bill Garcia and wife Jill of Roseville and Richard Garcia and wife Louise of British Columbia. Marie had 3 grandchildren Brendan, Christine and Scott and 5 great grandchildren Mason, Sophia, Hayden, Hudson and Jack William. She was a life long resident of San Leandro and married to Bill for 62 years before his passing in 2007. Marie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Marie was a friend to all the met her. Once a friend she never left your side. Her life was focused around her family and friends. Services will be held at Santos and Robinson Mortuary at 160 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro (510) 483-0123, Thursday 05/09/2019 at 10:30 A.M. followed by internment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward





