Anna Majorie Ginochio
January 30, 1930 - January 3, 2020
Concord
Anna was born in Oakland, CA to James and Argentina Villa. The family moved to Concord in 1935 where she attended school and graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in 1948.
After her mother passed away in December 1943, Anna began helping her father raise her two younger siblings Jim and Louise. She and her older sister Adele also helped her father in the family bakery selling and delivering bread.
Anna was a self-starter that began her career at Wells Fargo Bank and worked her way to head bookkeeper at Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek.
On October 5th, 1957 Anna and Louis "Babe" Ginochio married and began their family of 4 children.
Anna was known as a great cook and prepared amazing food for "round-ups" on the family ranch for fellow ranchers and friends that provided help. She frequently volunteered and cooked for Cow Belles supporting 4H, and the California Farm Bureau. She was also an active volunteer at her children's elementary school, Wren Avenue even long after her kids had graduated.
Anna was the pillar of both the Villa and Ginochio families and was there for both families when anyone was sick or in need. Everyone was always welcome at her home. Most recently she was cared for by her daughter Gina, 2 grandsons and comforted by her family and some special caregivers in the joy of her home until her passing.
Anna is predeceased by her parents, husband Babe, and sister Adele Filomeo.
Anna is survived by her brother Jim Villa, her sister Louise Turrin, her children Paul and his spouse Patty, Edward, Gina and Jim, as well as 6 adult grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to one of Anna's favorite charities including St. Judes, Meals on Wheels of Contra Costa, , or Bay Area Crisis Nursery
Services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church on Clayton Road, Concord.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 18, 2020