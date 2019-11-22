East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
Vigil
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
Anna Maria Soares Armas


1949 - 2019
Anna Maria Soares Armas Obituary
Anna Maria Soares Armas
July 17, 1949 – Nov. 14, 2019
Fremont, CA
Survived by her husband Joe Armas, two sons, Michael Martins and Eric Martins, and step-daughter Melissa Martins-Johnston; Anna's sisters Bibiana and Elias Rafael, Maria Alice and Antonio Brilhante, and brother John Soares and partner Jose Rocha.
There will be a Visitation on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 from 5-8:30 pm with the Vigil at 7:00 pm. On Tuesday, Nov. 26th the Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 with the Funeral Service at 1:30 pm, all at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward. The burial will follow.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019
