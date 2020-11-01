1/
Anna Marie Baranowski
1940 - 2020
Anna Marie Baranowski
March 16, 1940 - Oct. 23, 2020
Resident of Newark, CA
Anna Marie Baranowski was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Joseph James and Anna Mary Lasky. She moved to California in the seventies with her husband and two daughters where she resided in Newark until her passing. She devoted her life to her family.
Anna Marie leaves behind her husband of nearly 58 years, Eugene Baranowski, her daughter Jeanne Baranowski of Newark, her daughter Mary Anne Williamson of Salinas, and her Granddaughter Amanda Williamson of Hayward. She is survived by her brother Joseph Lasky of San Diego. She was preceded in death by her brother Lawerence Lasky of Florida.


View the online memorial for Anna Marie Baranowski



Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
