Anna Marie BaranowskiMarch 16, 1940 - Oct. 23, 2020Resident of Newark, CAAnna Marie Baranowski was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Joseph James and Anna Mary Lasky. She moved to California in the seventies with her husband and two daughters where she resided in Newark until her passing. She devoted her life to her family.Anna Marie leaves behind her husband of nearly 58 years, Eugene Baranowski, her daughter Jeanne Baranowski of Newark, her daughter Mary Anne Williamson of Salinas, and her Granddaughter Amanda Williamson of Hayward. She is survived by her brother Joseph Lasky of San Diego. She was preceded in death by her brother Lawerence Lasky of Florida.