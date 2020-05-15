Anna Marie MontoyaAugust 3, 1954 - April 15, 2020AlamedaOur hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved Anna, who passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2020.Anna was born on August 3, 1954 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Lawrence and Hortense Rodriguez (dec.). The youngest of 5 children, she moved to Alameda at the age of 8 and has called the Island City her home since 1963.Anna attended Mastick Elementary, St. Barnabas School, SJND, Encinal High School (class of 1972) and Cal State Hayward. Anna was employed by Alameda County (Human Resource Services) and was looking forward to her retirement after 42 years.In 1979, Anna married Tom Montoya and enjoyed 37 years together, until his passing in 2016. Anna was the loving and supportive mother to Matthew and Michael Montoya. She attended every baseball game, soccer game, Christmas play, and Boy Scout event with pride for her sons. As they became adults, Anna was always there whenever they needed her to be.Anna was truly a "Love Magnet," who touched the hearts and lives of everyone blessed to know her. She made an immediate and unforgettable impression on all she met. Her inner/outer beauty, love/acceptance, and her keen sense of understanding always made one feel special in her presence. She loved cooking, dancing, laughing, and traveling with her legions of family and friends. Together, with her sister and best friend, Patti, she was hostess to every family gathering, holiday party, and Bunco night. The memories of her love and laughter will be cherished by her many relatives and lifelong friends.Anna is survived by her sons: Matthew (Danielle) and Michael Montoya, her brothers: Larry (Paula) Rodriguez, Arnold (Elaine) Rodriguez, Robert Rodriguez, and her sister Patti (Gary) Ward. Loving "Auntie Anna" to numerous Rodriguez/Montoya nieces, nephews, and family friends. Anna will also be missed by her loving in-laws, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, Godchildren and the very best "sister-friends" ever.As we lean on the Lord for understanding, we are assured that Anna is happy to be reunited with her husband Tom. Our loss is heaven's gain. Her legacy of unconditional love and kindness will live in our hearts and minds forever.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Please contact family members for details.