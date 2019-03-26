Anna Mosca Liu

Jan. 15, 1956 ~ Mar. 16, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley

On Saturday, March 16th, 2019 Anna Mosca Liu, beloved mother and cherished friend, passed away at the age of 63. Anna was born on January 15th, 1956 in Upstate New York. She contributed to the success of several health food stores in Texas before moving to California with her husband Bruce H. T. Liu. Together they raised two sons, one daughter and several cats.

Following Bruce's passing in 2015, Anna's watch began as President of her late husband's company, Santini Foods, Inc. in San Lorenzo, CA. Her enchanting personality, endless compassion and imaginative thoughtfulness were felt deeply by all whose lives she touched and will always be remembered.

Anna is survived by her sons, daughter and brothers and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren, and her two Siamese cats, Max and Lily. Anna was truly one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed.

What a woman.





