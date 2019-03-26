Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Liu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mosca Liu


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Mosca Liu Obituary
Anna Mosca Liu
Jan. 15, 1956 ~ Mar. 16, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
On Saturday, March 16th, 2019 Anna Mosca Liu, beloved mother and cherished friend, passed away at the age of 63. Anna was born on January 15th, 1956 in Upstate New York. She contributed to the success of several health food stores in Texas before moving to California with her husband Bruce H. T. Liu. Together they raised two sons, one daughter and several cats.
Following Bruce's passing in 2015, Anna's watch began as President of her late husband's company, Santini Foods, Inc. in San Lorenzo, CA. Her enchanting personality, endless compassion and imaginative thoughtfulness were felt deeply by all whose lives she touched and will always be remembered.
Anna is survived by her sons, daughter and brothers and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren, and her two Siamese cats, Max and Lily. Anna was truly one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed.
What a woman.


View the online memorial for Anna Mosca Liu
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.