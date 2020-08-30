Anna Sara CabassoApril 29, 1922 - August 15, 2020Resident of Moraga, CAAnna Sara Cabasso passed away quietly at Kaiser Medical Center, Walnut Creek, California at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 64 years, Dr. Victor Cabasso, and her younger sister, Roslyn.Anna was born to Bess and Harry Cooper in Jersey City, New Jersey. In the 1940s she attended and graduated with a BA in music from what was then New Jersey College for Women, now Douglass Residential College/ Rutgers. Anna demonstrated real talent as a classical pianist and for a time contemplated a career as a concert musician. She went on to teach piano and also worked in personnel at garment giant, Warner's.She met Victor in New York City. Their first dinner date clinched the deal for both, and they married in 1948. The couple moved to Pearl River, New York, where children Jacqueline and Phillip were born. When Victor, a leading virologist, accepted a position as director of microbiology research and subsequently director and vice president of research and development at Cutter Laboratories (now Bayer AG) in Berkeley, the family moved across the country in 1967 to settle in Moraga. There, the Cabassos established themselves as vital contributors to the schools and the community at large. Politically and socially conscious, Anna was a member of the League of Women Voters and Hadassah throughout her life.An excellent cook, Anna frequently hosted lively dinners, often on short notice, for Victor's scientific colleagues from around the globe. After his retirement in 1980, the two traveled the world, including a visit to Victor's childhood home, Alexandria, Egypt. Both were founding members of a remarkable book club—four couples in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, who for decades met regularly to read, discuss, argue, eat good food and drink fine wine.Anna also brought her agility and artistry to numerous creative projects: she sewed entire wardrobes for the family; she knit, embroidered, and wove. The loom dominated the family room and its couches and chairs were upholstered in her woven fabrics. She was for many years an active member of the Diablo Weavers Guild.Anna had a keen intellect, a hunger for knowledge, and insatiable curiosity. She had a command of language that left no doubt that she said what she meant and meant what she said; an expansive vocabulary which she marshaled with precision: the right word at the right time, words woven into perfectly constructed sentences, which flowed into cogent, cohering paragraphs. This rigor was balanced by a lively sense of humor, wry wit, subtle mischief. She had an uncanny knack for homing in on the absurd. Her laugh was a delight, her smile ... a light source.Anna lived fully, was rarely bored and even after a debilitating stroke in 2016—her movement severely curtailed, and powers of speech diminished—she did not give in or give up. She enjoyed regular weekend outings with her adult children and remained engaged, tenacious, and resilient until the end. Anna was a force and her vibrant presence will be missed.She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline, of Oakland, California, and her partner, John Burroughs, of New York City, both internationally known peace and nuclear disarmament activists; and her son Phillip, an internal medicine physician and jazz musician who with his wife, Cheryl Barnes, a widely respected jazz vocalist, lives in Sierra Madre, California.A family celebration of her life will be scheduled.