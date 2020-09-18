Annabel Martin
1931 - 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Annabel Hopkins Martin passed away peacefully at her home, she was 88. Born and raised in Walnut Creek. Annabel graduated from Acalanes High School and she was crowned Queen of the Walnut Festival in 1949. She attended Samual Merritt Nursing School, graduating as a registered nurse. Annabel married Neal Douglas (Doug) Martin on February 14, 1954. She began her nursing career at Kaiser in Walnut Creek. After raising 2 sons she worked in the Kaiser Antioch allergy clinic until she retired. Doug and Annabel enjoyed traveling the west coast in their motor home, visiting many lifelong friends and making new friends along the way. Annabel was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Ethel Hopkins, her husband, Doug, of 60 years, her oldest son, Richard, and her 5 brothers. She is survived by her son, John, grandchildren, Tanner, Grant and Gabriella and many nieces and nephews. Please make any donations to the American Diabetes Association
in memory of Annabel.