Anne Josephine Santoro
April 14, 1918 - Sept 11, 2019
Hayward
Anne Josephine Santoro, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on September 11th, 2019 while visiting her son Armand and his family in Pennsylvania. She was born in Jamestown, NY on April 14, 1918, the daughter of Mary and Sebastiano Russo of Ravenna, Ohio where she was raised. Anne met and married Armando Santoro, her husband of 74 years in Ohio where they lived for a short time before moving to northern California where they raised their family and resided until their deaths. She survived her five siblings, Frank, Rose, Samuel, "Red" and Kay.
Armando J Santoro, preceded her in death in 2014. Anne and Armando had two sons, Armand and Gary. She had seven grandchildren: Dionne, Erik, Allison (deceased), Sarah, Noah, Jessica and Jennifer. She also had 11 great grandchildren: Spenser, Parker, Reese, Dylan, Audrey, Pierce, Chelsea, Finn, Jackson (deceased), Sophia, and Emmitt.
Anne was devoted to her family. She was their rock. Anne and her husband took care of two of Anne's brothers for years until they were able to live on their own.
She took care of her ill parents and watched out for her brothers and sisters. She and Armando were not only partners in life, they were business partners as well. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren made her laugh and she was a source of joy for them. Anne passed quickly and peacefully. She will be missed.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on September 24 at Grissom's Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd, San Lorenzo. The vigil service begins at 7 pm. The funeral mass will be at 10:00 am at St. John's Catholic Church, 264 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo
Private burial will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Anne would prefer donations to Stand Up for Cancer (www.standuptocancer.org) in her name.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019