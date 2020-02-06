|
|
Anne M. Osuna
Jul. 26, 1923 - Jan. 30, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Anne passed away peacefully at home January 30, 2020, at age 96. Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was born fourth of ten children to Jesus and Guadencia Osuna in Oakland, CA. Anne is survived by her children Richard, Craig, Michael, and Donald; grandchildren, Jill, Manuel, and Margaret; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Ilda Grant, Marcie Jimenez, and Reverend E. Donald Osuna. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank Ramos, and daughters, Kristine and Carol.
In addition to raising 6 children, Anne was an avid doll collector, traveling the bay area with her daughter Kristine to doll shows, buying and selling, specializing in Madame Alexander dolls. Enjoyed watching baseball, football and old movies on her large-screen TV. An excellent cook, she especially loved baking with chocolate and was an award-winning baker for her Applesauce Fruitcake that was featured at Neiman Marcus and nationally in their catalog, as well as other stores around the Bay Area. Anne was always a sharp dresser and loved wearing designer fashions.
Anne retired as an Executive Secretary at United Can Company then returned to work and retired from Alameda County after working for the Alameda County Courthouse and Alameda County Health Department.
The family would like to mention her special friend, Maria Ramirez. Anne always enjoyed her company and friendship. We would also like to mention the exceptional care Anne received from Kaiser Hospice.
A mass will be held at Saint Anne Church, 1600 Rossmoor Pkwy., Walnut Creek on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery (925-932-0900). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Anne's memory to .
View the online memorial for Anne M. Osuna
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020