Annetta Marie JohnsonFebruary 13, 1946 - July 19, 2020Resident of Danville, CAAnne was the wife of David Cummings Johnson who passed away May 16, 2015. Anne is survived by her mother, Barbara Jean Fredrickson Parks, by her daughter, Kimberly Marie Holmes and granddaughter Maria Catalina Speyer in Danville, by her son Mason David Nels Holmes and wife Niko Anne and their children Mackenzie Anne, Hunter Chase, Bridger David and Haley Peyton in San Ramon, and countless cousins, nieces and nephews.Grama Annie comes from a large, extended Danville family who will miss her beyond measure. Annie studied anthropology at SFSU, worked 24 years as a bookkeeper and was a lifelong learner of art, history, literature, music and birdwatching. Her love of travel drew her to explore Alaska, Scandinavia, Europe, Russia, Asia and North Africa where she and her sweetheart spent their days trying new food and trekking to remote villages and markets.She spent her life swimming at Cameo Pool, camping at Salt Creek, waterskiing at Lake Shasta, snow skiing at Dodge Ridge, and surfing in Hawaii where she loved to get Matsumoto Shave Ice. She loved Dumbo and the Pirate Ride at Disneyland, going to the Nutcracker Ballet and to her grandchildren's sports and performances. She taught Boy Scouts how to swim and was forever sewing on merit badges. She was active in the LDS church Relief Society and temple. She loved music and her home was filled with the sounds of Elvis, BB King, Tchaikovsky and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Always at her stove, she cooked the best pancakes, broccoli chicken casserole, garlic French bread and grew tomatoes, lemon cucumbers and pomegranates in her backyard. Anne loved chocolate.Anne will be laid to rest with her husband in Oakmont and services will be held at a later date.Donations in the name of Dave and Anne Johnson to:Delta Veterans GroupAttn: Stand Down on the Delta, J.R. Wilson815 Fulton Shipyard RoadAntioch, Ca 94509EIN# 46-2650624