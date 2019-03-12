Annette Helen Bishop

September 8, 1928 ~ March 8, 2019

Resident of El Cerrito, California

Annette Helen Bishop passed away peacefully in Walnut Creek on March 8, 2019. She was 90 years old. Beloved wife of Roy Bishop for 70 years; devoted mother of Roy Bishop Jr. and Sharon Bradley; cherished grandmother of Adam Bradley and Lisa Bradley; and dear mother-in-law to Michael Bradley and Mitzi Bishop.

Annette was born in San Francisco, she graduated from St. Cecilia's Grammar School and Lincoln High School.

She married Roy on June 19, 1949 and resided in El Cerrito for 61 years. Annette was a parishioner at St. Jerome's Catholic Church for 68 years and was an active member of The Young Ladies Institute.

Annette loved spending time with her family & playing cards.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, March 13 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, a Rosary follows at 6:00 PM at Sunset Mortuary in El Cerrito. A funeral mass will be held at St. Jerome's Catholic Church on March 14 at 10:00 AM., with a celebration reception immediately following. A private committal will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Young Ladies Institute, Mother of Perpetual Help #159, in care of St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 308 Carmel Ave. El Cerrito, CA. 94530





View the online memorial for Annette Helen Bishop Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary