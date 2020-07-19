Annette Lynn Forester
November 5, 1960 - June 29, 2020
Resident of Rossmoor
Annette Lynn Forester passed away on June 29, 2020. Annette was born in Everett, Washington on November 5, 1960 to her loving parents, Allen R Forester and Barbara L Forester. She graduated from Northgate High School in 1979, and continued to Washington State University where she earned a BA in Education in 1985 along with a California Teaching Credential.
Annette's true passion was teaching at Robert F Kennedy Elementary School in San Jose, CA for 26 years, and she enjoyed everyday she spent with her students. Annette was awarded "Teacher of the Year" for three years! The highlight of her year was organizing the annual Halloween fundraiser for her school.
Nothing brought Annette more joy than spending her summers at the lake house in Lake Roesiger, Washington. She loved to spend time with her family and friends in the sun.
Annette was an incredible daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her parents, her sisters- Catherine, Sharon, and Suzanne, and also known as AuntieNet to her nieces and nephews- Bryan (Amanda), Michael, Alicia (Josh), Nicole, Jack, Elizabeth, Laila, Jadon, Olaf, and Thoreson.
Annette displayed true heroism when she recovered from her traumatic brain injury and she maintained a very high quality of life. The family would like to thank Annette's medical providers- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Kaiser Medical Center, and most of all, Annette's sister, Sharon, who was her full-time caretaker.
Annette will be remembered for her compassion and selflessness. She loved each of her family members, friends, and of course her kitten, Jamnbe.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: braintrauma.org
