Annie B Hatchett

Dec. 17, 1918 – Feb. 19, 2019

Oakland

Annie died peacefully on February 19, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born in Bryan, Texas and was a graduate of Kemp High School, Prairie View College, and The Highland School of Nursing. She worked for Alameda County Highland Hospital for 32 years. She met and married James C Hatchett in 1938. From this union was born Jo Ann Jones, James C Hatchett Jr, and Charles Hatchett. Her death was preceded by James C Hatchett, Jo Ann Jones, James C Hatchett Jr, and Charles Hatchett. She is survived by her loving partner, Yancie Taylor; grandchildren — Michael Jones, Bryan Jones, Patricia Jones, Akilah Hatchett-Fall, Djallon Hatchett, Jamie Bailey, Marissa Hatchett; great grandchildren — Erinn Jones, Alexandra Jones, Morgan Jones, Jordan Bailey, Grant Bailey, Assata Hatchett, Bailey Hatchett; daughter-in-law Saidah Hatchett, and goddaughter Loreeta Earl. A public viewing will be held at Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home at 3665 Telegraph Ave in Oakland on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 11 am – 6:30 pm. The Quiet Hour will be from 6:30 – 7:30 pm. Funeral Services will be held at North Oakland Baptist Church at 1060 32nd St in Oakland, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, 6450 Camden St, Oakland at 1 pm. Repast will be held at North Oakland Baptist Church following interment.

Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home, 3665 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, 510-654-8558





