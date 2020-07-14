1/
Annie Holter
1948 - 2020

Annie Holter
April 14, 1948 - July 7, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Beloved Elizabeth Annie Holter passed away July 7, 2020 at the age of 72. She grew up in Pleasant Hill and spent most of her adult life in Martinez. She began her career as an operator with Pacific Bell and retired as a Project Manager with Lucent Technologies (part of AT&T).
Annie made friends wherever she went with her generous and happy spirit. She was an active member of the Martinez Historical Society and an avid Bocce Ball player with the Martinez league.
Annie is survived by her sister, Sandie Pedersen, her brother, John Martin, step daughter, Dana Barnes, grandchildren, Ariana, Justin, Trinity, and Delilah, and 6 nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020.


View the online memorial for Annie Holter

Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
