Annie LaRae Ziemer
May 1, 1927-November 23, 2019
Resident of Concord
Annie LaRae Ziemer, 92, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019. Annie was born on May 1, 1927 in Lamesa, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband Alford Ziemer and daughters Carren Ziemer Curtz and Frances Ziemer Fraser. Annie is survived by her son Roger Ziemer; grandchildren Christina (Rob) Ortega, David Curtz, Cynthia (Rod) Miske, Justin Fraser, Ryan Fraser, Daran (Lizzie) Fraser. Zachary Ziemer, and Jacob (Christine) Ziemer, 12 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Annie was very devoted to her family. Her favorite past times were sewing, crochet, quilting and crossword puzzles. She also loved fishing and camping with her husband in their RV. One of her simple pleasures in life was a glass of Chardonnay everyday.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday November 27, 11 A.M. at Moore's Mission Funeral Home, 1390 Monument Blvd., Concord, CA. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2011 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord,.CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 26, 2019