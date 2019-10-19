|
|
Anosha Akbari
October 19, 1977 ~ October 14, 2019
Resident of Danville, California
Anosha Akbari was born on October 19th, 1977 in Kabul, Afghanistan to Mohammed Akbari and Ferozan (Alamshahi) Akbari. She passed away on October 14th, 2019 at John Muir Hospital. Anosha received her Bachelors degree in psychology from San Francisco State in 2000 and her Masters in finance from Golden Gate University. She married Walid Baha on September 16th, 2011 and had one daughter, Ariya, born on June 21, 2015.
Anosha filled her life and our hearts with so much joy. She fled turmoil in Afghanistan as a young child, and not only grew up in the Bay Area but thrived. She was the first in her family to achieve a college degree in the US, and then went on to earn a Masters as well. She has worked as a financial analyst for the past 18 years at several companies like Logitech, Apple, and most recently Lam Research.
Besides her professional accomplishments Anosha always found time for the people in her life. She was the mast of the family, uniting all across generational and cultural differences, near and far. Her generosity knew no bounds. She helped anyone she could—buying food to give to the homeless, holding the hand of the sick, sending money to those in need. Anosha loved life and filled her days with adventures with her many friends and dearest family, cheering on her beloved Niners, or enjoying her favorite hobby—running. Her smile and quick wit could brighten any room.
Most of all though Anosha loved her darling daughter Ariya. Ariya was the center of her world and the love of her life. She also leaves behind her adoring family- her husband Walid Baha, her parents Mohammed and Ferozan (Alamshahi) Akbari, siblings, Eli (Alison) Akbari, Ali (Kayleigh) Akbari, sister and brother-in-law Fatima Akbari and Hassib Rostami, three nieces and three nephews, many aunts and uncles, cousins the world over, and countless friends.
Though our grief knows no measure, we revel in having known her light even for a little while.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 19, 2019