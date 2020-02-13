|
Anthony Alan Kibby
Resident of El Sobrante
Anthony Alan Kibby, a gentle soul whose smile was contagious and whose love of family was radiant and unconditional, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 61.
A boundlessly devoted father, brother, son, nephew and uncle, Anthony was born on October 9th, 1958 in California to Ruth and Lyle Kibby. He grew up in the Bay Area and, after graduating from El Cerrito High School in 1976, he heard a calling to serve others, and so he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
Stationed in Hawaii, Anthony achieved the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class as a cryptologist. During his four years in the Navy, he married his first wife, Melissa Aguilar. They rejoiced at the arrival of the daughter, Jillian Kibby. Anthony cherished Jillian to no end.
At the time of his death, Anthony was in the 15th year of his marriage to his second wife, Charlene Kibby. She was his beloved companion -- his "Honey Bear" -- in all things he enjoyed most, even if it was simply a good dinner in front of the TV.
Family was always first with Anthony -- the Kibby home was the gathering spot for the extended clan -- but his group of friends were a close second. He met many of them during his 30 years working for the West Contra Costa Unified School District in office systems repair.
Friendships came easy to Anthony because of his warm and welcoming nature, so evident in his soft demeanor, and because of the range of passions he embraced. He played a mean set of drums to the tunes of favorite bands like Chicago, threw himself into woodworking and building model toy cars, and pledged heaven and earth to his San Francisco 49ers.
Anthony is preceded in death by his parents and his stepson, Jeremy Adler. In addition to Jillian and Charlene, he is survived by stepson Pierre Adler; his sisters Kathy, Nancy and Cindy; his nieces and nephew; and his dog Trixie. They all loved him very much.
While Anthony will be missed immeasurably, he will live forever in our hearts. He was a kind man who led a rich and rewarding life -- a life filled with caring for others, service to country, the dignity of hard work, and the special joy and laughter brought by those he held nearest.
Anthony's life will be celebrated in services held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Northbrae Community Church, 941 The Alameda, Berkeley. Flowers can be sent to Sunset View Cemetery at 101 Colusa Ave., El Cerrito. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anthony's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020