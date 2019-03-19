Anthony Alfisi

June 28, 1941- March 13, 2019

Castro Valley

Anthony (Tony) John Alfisi Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Castro Valley on Wednesday. He touched many lives with his gentle and kind spirit and his great love for his family. Tony was born in Oakland to Anthony and Edna Alfisi, He and his sister Vicki grew up in San Lorenzo. Tony served in the Air Force and was a Teamster for over 40 years. During that time Tony married Gloria and they had four children together. After Gloria's passing, Tony was able to fine love again and spend his retirement years traveling the world, cheering on his beloved team, the SF Giants and enjoying all of the family events (never missed one!) with his wife Nancy. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, sister Vicki Roberts, daughters Traci and Andria and sons Tony, Nick and Ryan, their spouses and 13 grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Road, Castro Valley.



Jess C. Spencer Mortuary

510-581-9133





View the online memorial for Anthony Alfisi Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary