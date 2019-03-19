East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
510-581-9133
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Alfisi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Alfisi


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony Alfisi Obituary
Anthony Alfisi
June 28, 1941- March 13, 2019
Castro Valley
Anthony (Tony) John Alfisi Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Castro Valley on Wednesday. He touched many lives with his gentle and kind spirit and his great love for his family. Tony was born in Oakland to Anthony and Edna Alfisi, He and his sister Vicki grew up in San Lorenzo. Tony served in the Air Force and was a Teamster for over 40 years. During that time Tony married Gloria and they had four children together. After Gloria's passing, Tony was able to fine love again and spend his retirement years traveling the world, cheering on his beloved team, the SF Giants and enjoying all of the family events (never missed one!) with his wife Nancy. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, sister Vicki Roberts, daughters Traci and Andria and sons Tony, Nick and Ryan, their spouses and 13 grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Road, Castro Valley.

Jess C. Spencer Mortuary
510-581-9133


View the online memorial for Anthony Alfisi
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now