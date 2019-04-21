Anthony B. Santos

January 2, 1933 - April 15, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Anthony B "Tony" Santos aged 86 passed away April 15th 2019 peacefully at the family home in San Leandro surrounded by family. Tony, a pillar of the community was Mayor of San Leandro from 2006-2010 he also served 14 years as a councilmember. Tony was born in Honolulu Hawaii to Isabelle and Anthony the oldest of 4 children. The family moved to the mainland in the 1940's where his father secured a job at Todd's Shipyard. He graduated from Alameda High School in 1951 and entered the Airforce, stationed in Germany he met his wife Melitta there, they were married for 63 years. Tony came back to the Bay Area after his Air Force Service and was the first in the family to graduate from college earning a degree in history from San Francisco State. He went to work for Safeco Insurance as a claims manager and spent almost 50 years in the insurance arena. Growing up during the depression Tony's childhood hero was President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Which led to his love of politics and wanting to do all he could for his community. Tony dreamed to one day see his name on a ballot, a dream eclipsed by actually winning 4 council races and a mayor's race. He is survived by his wife Melitta, his children Mike and Karen and 3 grandchildren, Francesca, Phillip and Tyler. For those who would like to join his family in celebrating his long and inspiring life. A viewing will be held April 26th at Santos and Robinson Mortuary 160 Estudillo Ave San Leandro from 12-8 with a vigil at 6:30 P.M. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel May 4th at 9:30 A.M.





