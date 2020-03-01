|
|
Anthony Henry Doria
Jun. 4, 1946 - Feb. 15, 2020
Resident of Fairfield
Tony Doria, 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 15th. He was a big teddy bear with a charisma that made others want to be around him.
Tony was born in Worcester, MA on June 4th, 1946 to Anna and Leo Doria. He graduated from College Park High School and went on to play football for a year on a full scholarship at BYU. He decided his time as an altar boy made his Catholic faith strong enough to not continue at a mormon school. Though he was scouted by the pros, he returned to the bakery business he had grown up in and ran his own donut shop until the late eighties, where many said he made the best donuts in the Bay Area. He went on however, to begin a second career with the San Ramon Valley School District in maintenance and as an assistant football coach. He enjoyed cooking family meals, sports and fishing in his free time. In his later years, he also loved traveling all over the Bay Area to watch his grandchildren play and compete in various sports.
Tony was predeceased by sister Donna Danielson and survived by Linda Doria, children Rocci Doria (Stacey) of Reno and Angel Regacho (Marco) of Pleasanton, stepchildren Alison Hammerschmidt of Brentwood and John Murphy of Wharton, TX, grandchildren Aidan (11) and Dominic (7) Regacho of Pleasanton, Zachary (17) and Madeline (14) Hammerschmidt of Brentwood and Elizabeth (7) Murphy of Wharton, TX. He is also survived by his sister Katherine Frazier (Dewayne) of Auberry, brother Arthur Doria (Phyllis) of Brentwood, brother Leo Doria, Jr. (Terry) of Mare Island and sister Maryann VanWemmer (Steve) of Paradise. By this large family, a great many old friends, and countless lives he touched with humor and heart, he will be deeply and forever missed.
Friends and family are invited to memorial services on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Funeral Center, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA 94549.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Tony's honor to UCSF Children's Hospital:
ucsfbenioffchildrens.org/about/how_to_donate/
View the online memorial for Anthony Henry Doria
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020