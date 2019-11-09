Home

Anthony Imparato


1939 - 2019
Anthony Imparato
Feb. 2, 1939 - Oct. 27, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
After a years-long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, Anthony Imparato passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Originally from Brooklyn, NY (and with an accent to match), he relocated to Walnut Creek in 2009 to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. He was a fixture in downtown Walnut Creek, walking around town and making small talk with local proprietors. Anthony is survived by devoted wife Frances, daughter Victoria, son-in-law Norm, and three beautiful grandchildren. He was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch, with a small memorial to occur at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019
