Anthony Kenyon Leavens
November 30, 1949 - August 6, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
It is with deep sorrow that we say good-bye to a wonderful father, husband, grandfather, son, brother and man of true character. Anthony Kenyon Leavens, 69, born to Vivian and Theodore Leavens in Attleboro, MA, was a man with a kind and generous heart. From a young age, Tony was curious, adventurous and brave. These qualities led him into a successful career in sales for consumer electronics and real estate. He also fulfilled his biggest career passion in acting, performing in television commercials, videos and various other productions.
As a teenager, he met the love of his life, Rita Cimino. He would say this love made him the man he always dreamed of being. Tony and Rita had two children, Jonathan and Amy, who adored their father and shared a special relationship that cannot be quantified with words.
On August 6, with heavy hearts, his loved ones wished him peace as he left them. Tony is survived by his mother Vivian, sisters Theodora and Amanda, wife Rita, children Jonathan and Amy and his six grandchildren, Anthony, Savina, Jonny, Marc, Thomas and Elly.
Services will be held at Valley Community Church, Pleasanton, on August 16 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in memory of Tony.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019