Anthony Lucich

Dec. 20, 1940 - Nov. 11, 2018

El Sobrante

Anthony "Tony" Stephen Lucich passed away peacefully at home, after a battle with cancer. Tony was born in Berkeley to Evangeline and John Lucich, Sr. He grew up in Emeryville, and graduated high school in 1958 from St. Mary's High School. He was a truck driver for PDX in Oakland, and then started working as a Pari-Mutuel clerk at Bay Meadows and Golden Gate Fields Horse Racetracks, where he worked for over 30 years. Tony enjoyed playing golf, watching Nascar and sports, arguing politics, and spending his days off at his local watering hole. Tony will be missed by his daughter Shannon, her husband Rich Porter, grandchildren Dylan, Rhiannon, and Raelee, his brother Jack and sister in law Sharon, as well as many cousins and friends. Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Verle Starry Lucich and his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27th at 1pm at the Boy Scout Hall in Crockett. 991 Loring Ave, Crockett.





