Anthony M. Archimede
Mar. 25, 1928 - Mar. 8, 2019
Resident of Bradford Island
"Togetherness" Anthony M. Archimede faithful in Christ, married to Katherine Hughes. Lifetime father Zdee. Survived and loved by 5 children, 5 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Teamster truck driver with Pittsburg wholesales, united groceries 30+ years. Actor/Musician "Happy go Lucky" he could always make you smile. "Almost 39 again" "Love Peace and Harmony" Join us at Higgins Chapel Sunday, April 7th 12 pm for a Celebration of life. Viewing begins at 10:30 am.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2019