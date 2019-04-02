East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
(925) 757-4343
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Archimede
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony M. Archimede


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony M. Archimede Obituary
Anthony M. Archimede
Mar. 25, 1928 - Mar. 8, 2019
Resident of Bradford Island
"Togetherness" Anthony M. Archimede faithful in Christ, married to Katherine Hughes. Lifetime father Zdee. Survived and loved by 5 children, 5 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Teamster truck driver with Pittsburg wholesales, united groceries 30+ years. Actor/Musician "Happy go Lucky" he could always make you smile. "Almost 39 again" "Love Peace and Harmony" Join us at Higgins Chapel Sunday, April 7th 12 pm for a Celebration of life. Viewing begins at 10:30 am.


View the online memorial for Anthony M. Archimede
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Higgins Chapel
Download Now