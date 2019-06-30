|
|
Anthony R. Nigro
Aug. 19, 1927 - June 21, 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Age 91, Anthony passed away at home surrounded by love and family. He joined the Navy at age 17 and was a successful business man for 45 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Services will be held at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward, at 11:00am. A Celebration of Life will follow, from 2pm – 4pm, at the Castlewood Country Club, 707 Country Club Circle, Pleasanton.
View the online memorial for Anthony R. Nigro
Published in East Bay Times on June 30, 2019