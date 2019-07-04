|
Anthony Robert Gomez
November 12, 1962 - June 11, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Anthony Robert Gomez was killed on June 11, 2019. He went to be with his two brothers and his beloved grandpa Dunn. Surrvived by his mother Gloria Tim and his sister Arlyta Gomez. His two brothers are deceased they were A. Rico Gomez and Andrew Ramon Gomez, 1991 for Andrew and 1993 for A. Rico Gomez. He had one daughter and one son respectively, Rosalinda Gomez and Brandon Magnussen. A celebration of his life is set for Friday July 5, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Santos-Robinson Mortuary 160 Estudillo Ave. San Leandro, Ca 94577
Published in East Bay Times on July 4, 2019