Anthony Robert "Tony" Vierra

Resident of Union City, California

We lost the beloved head of our family on May 5th at the age of 103. Tony was predeceased by Rita, his wife of 67 years, and his son, Tom. Tony and Rita raised 10 children – Larry (Yolanda), Mary Christine Anton, Jean, Tom, Susanne Dern (Jim), Nancy, Joe (Lorena), Judith Anne (Phil Kawaguchi), Virginia (Brandon Bennett) and Rick (Judis Santos). He was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Tony grew up in Oakland. During WW II he served in the US Army Air Corps. He married Rita Katrina Walsh and settled on Fairfax Ave., where they raised their children, who attended St. Lawrence O'Toole School. In 1974, they moved to Union City. Tony worked as an appliance repairman for Sears before retiring in 1981. Then he became active in the local community. He served on the Alameda County Commission on Aging and the Para-Transit Advisory Board. He was among the advocates for building the Ruggieri Senior Center and he served as President of the Union City Senior Citizens Association. In 1989 he was named 'Senior Citizen of the Year' for Union City. For many years he volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Society and for Meals on Wheels.

A memorial mass will be held July 1 at 1:00 PM, St. Anne's Church, 32223 Cabello St., Union City 94587, and a reception will follow in the church hall.

If you wish, donations may be sent in lieu of flowers to a .





