Anthony Roman
Sep. 9, 1927 - Jun. 18, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Anthony Roman passed away June 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 72 years Hilda Roman. He is survived by his 3 Children, 3 Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Anthony served in the Merchant Marines and went on to a 42 year career with Shell Oil Refinery in Martinez.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 6pm at Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Funeral Center in Lafayette, CA. The private burial will take place the following day.
Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019