Anthony V. (Neno) Davi
July 9, 1927-Oct. 23, 2019
Concord
Neno Davi passed away peacefully after a battle with leukemia and COPD. He was born in Pittsburg, CA, the son of Horace and Catherine Davi. He leaves behind a wife (Linda) of 45 years, 4 daughters (Laura), Cathie Collins (Dan), Nicole Sabella (Dave) and Nancy along with 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Neno worked numerous years for the family business-Western CA Canneries and later ran his own family business-El Monte Bldg. Supply & Storage until the age of 90. His marriage to Linda and his love for his family was of the most importance. He also enjoyed visiting places that held dear memories to him such as Monterey, Pismo Beach, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii. He loved all sports, but truly enjoyed golf and played whenever he could. A private service will be held and memorial donations can be made to the Leukemia Foundation or .
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019