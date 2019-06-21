Antoinette (Toni) Louise Sullivan

July 12, 1933 ~ June 15, 2019

Resident of Martinez

Antoinette (Toni) Louise Sullivan of Martinez passed away peacefully on Saturday June 15, 2019. Toni was born in Merced, California on July 12, 1933. She is predeceased by her parents Roland and Genevieve, her siblings Barbara and Buddy and by her late husband of 31 years, Thomas Sullivan Sr. Toni worked as an Eligibility Worker for The County of Contra Costa all while raising her six children. She had a lifelong passion for gardening and was blessed to continue doing so in her 20-plus years of retirement. She loved camping with her family and in her late sixties, purchased a camper van to do it in! Toni liked nothing more than to sit on her patio, admire her flowers, and watch the hummingbirds that gathered in her yard. She loved walking at the Waterfront and played on the Bocce League until her health could no longer permit it. Toni was an extremely creative person and passed that talent on to all of her children. Most of all, she LOVED her family and friends. She will be missed by all.

She leaves behind her six children; Sandra Sullivan, Tom Sullivan, Sharon Sullivan, Patricia Crosgrove, Elaine Montello, Theresa O'Brien. Their spouses; Randy Crosgrove, Mark O'Brien, Fred Nowak, David Clem. She will be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren and her five great grandchildren. Good Bye Grammy, we love you!

Funeral Mass will be held on June 24th at 10:30 At St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Martinez, followed by Interment at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.





