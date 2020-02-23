|
Antoinette Mercurio Beck
July 7, 1920 - Feb 15, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Antoinette Mercurio Beck was born July 7, 1920 and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 15, 2020 at the age of 99 years old. Proceeded in death by her husband, local business man, Arnold T, Beck, Sr. The youngest of eight children of a Pittsburg pioneer family, her parents were the late Antonio Mercurio "Sticka" & Josefina Aiello. During her high school years, she worked at Raucci's Drug Store. In 1954, she started working for the Pittsburg Unified School District as a part time pot washer and retired in 1985 as cook manager of Pittsburg High School. She is credited with perfecting the famous "Pittsburger" recipe along with Catherine Simpson, cafeteria director. The National PTA organization honored her for her volunteerism. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed traveling with her husband in their trailer. Later, she traveled to Europe several times, including visiting her parents' birthplace in Isola delle Femmine. She also enjoyed going on cruises. After retirement, she enjoyed playing cards and bingo with her childhood friends. She loved cooking big Italian dinners for her family and friends.
She is survived by her two sons, Arnie (Nancy) & Bob (Sheena); grandchildren Stephanie Macklem (Jeff), Matthew, and Olivia; and great-grandchildren Alexis and Andrew. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews, great-nieces & nephews; and great-great nieces & nephews. Antoinette is preceded in death by her siblings Dave (Marge), Rosalie Aiello (Joe), Jack (Ada), Rose Callas (Tom), Jennie Rudloff (Henry), and Tony.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 4:00pm with a vigil at 6:30pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 10:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch. Donations may be made to St. Peter Martyr School, California-Hawaii Elks Major Projects, or Elks National Foundation.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020