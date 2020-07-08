Antoinette "Toni" Ricker
September 9, 1923 - July 2, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
On July 2, 2020 Antoinette "Toni" Ricker passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Antioch. She lead a long beautiful life of 96 years.
Toni was born to Refugio and Mary Sabedra on Sep. 9, 1923 in Huntington Beach, CA. She moved to Antioch as a young child, where she spent almost all of her life. Toni met Fred "Red" Ricker in 1943, while she was doing WWII work while living in Long Beach, CA. They were married for 63 years, until Red passed.
Toni lived in the beautiful iconic Antioch home where she passed for 62 years, where her and Red raised their three boys. Their home was always open and welcoming, where people always stopped by. It was a gathering place; often flowing with family and friends from big holidays, to everyday "BBQs" and "fish fries," and where family and friends would regularly come by for coffee or breakfast.
Toni worked at Famous Fashions women's clothing store for over 30 years, where she loved her work and the people she would meet, many who became life long friends. She loved people, "going for a ride," traveling with her family to their favorite places, having people over, The San Francisco Giants, bingo, and her backyard. She was a dear friend to many.
Toni leaves behind three sons, Carl (Debra), Dennis (Jane), and Mike (Debbie); two sisters, Helen and Dolores; four grandchildren, Jennie (Brady), Jake (Suzy), Mike, and Joe; and two great-grandchildren, Norah and Gracie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred "Red"; parents, Refugio and Mary Sabedra; brothers, Manual, Rufus, and Lawrence; sisters, Josephine, Frances, and Rosie.
At her request there will be no service; her remains will be be cremated, and her ashes spread along side her husband's at sea, by her immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to your charity of choice
