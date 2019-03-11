Antoinette "Toni" Whittle-Ciprazo

January 2,1963 - February 16, 2019

Richmond

Toni Whittle-Ciprazo passed away peacefully on Saturday February 16, 2019 surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her.

Toni was born in Oakland, California and was a 5th Generation Californian. Toni Attended Berkeley Schools and graduated from Berkeley High Class of 1981.

Toni Began her work career at UC Berkeley while a Senior at Berkeley High. Toni continued to work for UC Berkeley for the next 30+ years in various capacities and different departments.

Toni is survived by mother Gayle Whittle, husband Eddie Ciprazo Jr, son Michael E Granger, daughter, Sharmika L Granger, stepdaughter, Gabriella Ciprazo, stepson Bruce Hannah, sisters Mishi & Deneise, brothers Troy & Darryll and her grand children (who called her MIMI) Malia & Carter Granger, Dominic & Ava Ciprazo, PJ, Evan & Sutton Hannah and her beloved dog Chole. Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, countless friends and coworkers. Toni was predeceased by her father Edward Whittle, granddaughter Skye Rose James, grandparents- Celestine and Robert Greene, grandmother Dollie Jones and uncles and cousins.

A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at 11:00 Am Sunday March 17, 2019 at Sunset View Mortuary in El Cerrito, CA. Repast to follow at El Cerrito Community Center

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to the Cancer/Lymphoma Society in Memory of Toni.





View the online memorial for Antoinette "Toni" Whittle-Ciprazo Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary