Antonio L. Mares
April 30, 1931 - Feb. 14, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Our beloved Father and Grandfather passed away with his family by his side. He was born in Rowe, New Mexico and settled in Fremont for the last 45 years. He leaves behind a legacy of family-his wife, Lydia of 64 years, daughters (Angela, Anita, Tanya & Katrina), sons (Henry, Ricky & Daryl) and numerous Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his daughters Joann, Marla and son Jackie.
Services will be held Thursday, February 21st 4:30-8pm, with Rosary & Vigil at 6pm, held at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels, Fremont. A mass will be held February 22nd at Our Lady of Guadalupe church, 11am. Final resting place, Holy Sepulchre cemetery in Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2019