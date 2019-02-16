Ara Genieve Tynon

January 6, 1918 ~ January 26, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek, California

Ara Genieve Tynon passed away peacefully at her home in Walnut Creek on 1/26/18 at the age of 101.

Genieve was born on 1/6/18 on her family farm in NE Oklahoma called Tynon's Bluff high above Grand River what is now Grand Lake. She was an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.

She graduated from Cleora Ok High School in 1936 and after working a few years as a store clerk decided to become a teacher. With the help of her family and working full time she graduated from Northeastern Oklahoma College Tahlequah, Ok in 1943.

After teaching several years in Miami, Ok she moved to California to be near her brother John. She began teaching grade school at Green Valley/Danville in 1952 and retired in 1986. At her retirement open house she said 3rd and 4th grades were her favorite because of their unique honesty. At Green Valley a bell tower was dedicated for her 34 years of Loyal, Faithful, and Unselfish Service to the education and love of her children, 1952-1986.

Genieve had a passion for traveling the world. She visited Indonesia, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, England, Spain, Portugal, Aruba, Caribbean Islands, and Ireland where her distant relatives spelled their last name Tynan.

She loved all sports and especially the 49ers and Giants. Emil Villa's Hickory Pit in WC opened in 1958 and she became a loyal customer for center cut original ribs.

She was preceded in death by her father John R. Tynon, mother Lora (Beck) Tynon, and brother John H. Tynon. Survived by her nephew Albert R. Tynon, Wyandotte, Ok.





View the online memorial for Ara Genieve Tynon Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary