Aristea Hupp
May 1937 - April 12, 2020
Beaumont, CA
Aristea Hupp of Beaumont, California passed away on Easter Morning April 12, 2020.
Aristea "Arie" Hupp was born in Mississippi in 1937. The beloved daughter of Corrine Mills Gatsos and John Demetrios Aristos Gatsos.
Arie leaves behind her son Paul Hupp, Beaumont CA, her daughter Leslie Ryder, Yountville CA (Jay Ryder) , two granddaughters- Savannah Ryder, San Francisco CA and Sierra Ryder, San Francisco CA. She was married for a brief time to Leonard Hupp, Salt Lake City , UT (deceased)
Arie had 8 brothers and sisters. Alex Gatsos , Salt Lake City, UT (deceased), Olga Lulu Gatsos, Leaksville MS (deceased), Julia Brinkerhoff, Salt Lake City UT (deceased), Kally Worthern, Oakland, CA , Nicki Banyai, Salt Lake City, UT, Dorothy Lorange Hyrup, Medford, OR, John Gatsos, Antioch CA (deceased), and Ramona Gatsos, Salt Lake City UT (deceased).
Arie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins and many many friends who love her dearly.
She was raised in many states including: Mississippi, West Virginia, Illinois, Washington, and Utah. Arie graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City Utah in the 1950s. She also earned a CPCU Insurance degree in the 1970s, the equivalent of a master's degree.
She spent the majority of her adult life in the San Francisco Bay Area, primarily residing in Alamo, California. She was very active in the Episcopal Church and served on the Vestry of St. Timothy's Church in Danville, CA. She was instrumental in developing their Foyer Group and retains many close friends from this period in her life.
Professionally, Arie worked in the Insurance Industry as a risk management specialist for 25 years. Companies she worked for include: James Jenkins Insurance, Dealey Renton and Associates, and Marsh McClennan Companies.
Upon her retirement from the insurance industry, she purchased and ran a Bed and Breakfast called "Aristea's Guest House" in Eugene Oregon where she enjoyed cooking delicious breakfasts for her guests.
Arie returned to the Bay Area for several more years before finally moving to Beaumont, California (located in the Southern California Inland Empire).
In Beaumont, she spent her days taking care of her 4 sweet rescue dogs, managing her own stock portfolio, and frequenting the Beaumont library. She had many friends and attended book groups, bridge groups, and red hat groups.
Those who knew her will miss her most for her warmth, love, intellect, and curiosity for life.
A service and celebration of life will be held in Arie's honor at St. Timothy's Church in Danville, CA. when COVID 19 mandates are lifted. A memorial service in the Beaumont Area at Weaver Mortuary, Beaumont, CA. will be held when COVID-19 mandates are lifted.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2020