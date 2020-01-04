|
|
Arlene A. Cantrell
Aug. 29, 1934 - Dec. 31, 2019
Resident of Rio Vista
Arlene A. Cantrell was born in Goodrich ND to Albert and Hilda Wutzke. She moved to CA. and grew up in Stockton and Concord. Graduated from Mt. Diablo High School. She married Charles Robert Cantrell on 9/23/1950. She is survived by 2 daughters, Jeanne Castro Patricia Blumenthal, their husbands 1 grandson, Ryan Sexton, and many nieces and nephews. Arlene was a monogrammer for 20 years. Visitation at Higgins Chapel 1310 A St. Antioch, CA on Jan. 8, 2020 from 11am-1pm
Memorial Service at Windborn Church in Rio Vista, CA on Jan. 11, 2020 at 3pm.
View the online memorial for Arlene A. Cantrell
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 4, 2020