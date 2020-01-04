Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Higgins Chapel
1310 A St.
Antioch, CA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Windborn Church
Rio Vista, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene A. Cantrell


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene A. Cantrell Obituary
Arlene A. Cantrell
Aug. 29, 1934 - Dec. 31, 2019
Resident of Rio Vista
Arlene A. Cantrell was born in Goodrich ND to Albert and Hilda Wutzke. She moved to CA. and grew up in Stockton and Concord. Graduated from Mt. Diablo High School. She married Charles Robert Cantrell on 9/23/1950. She is survived by 2 daughters, Jeanne Castro Patricia Blumenthal, their husbands 1 grandson, Ryan Sexton, and many nieces and nephews. Arlene was a monogrammer for 20 years. Visitation at Higgins Chapel 1310 A St. Antioch, CA on Jan. 8, 2020 from 11am-1pm
Memorial Service at Windborn Church in Rio Vista, CA on Jan. 11, 2020 at 3pm.


View the online memorial for Arlene A. Cantrell
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -