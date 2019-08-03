|
Arlene Allen
Resident of Antioch, CA
Arlene Allen, 90, of Antioch CA, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019. She was born Margarite Arlene Hibdon in Modesto, CA, March 11, 1929. She was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Minnie Hibdon of Orland CA and Wally, her beloved husband of 57 years. Both Arlene and Wally grew up in Orland CA. Arlene graduated from Orland High School in 1947.
Arlene and family moved to Antioch CA in 1955. She was a homemaker who enjoyed quilting and embroidery. Arlene was a great cook – known for her schnitzel and divinity fudge. She formed many close friendships with her neighbors. She and Wally extensively camped and RV travelled with their good friends. She was a member of Ladies of the Elks.
Arlene is survived by her daughter Claudia Marson (Barry) of Lodi CA, son Loren Allen (Margaret) of Antioch CA, four loving grandchildren & four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 10,2019, 11:00 am at the Orland IOOF Cemetery in Orland CA.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to your .
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 3, 2019