Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
View Map
Arlene J. Repke


1940 - 2019
Arlene J. Repke Obituary
Arlene J. Repke
October 29, 1940 - September 9, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Arlene J. Repke passed away on September 9, 2019 at the age of 78. Arlene worked for the Better Business Bureau for 35 years. She enjoyed going to movies and shopping, she loved animals especially her cat Rambo. Arlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years Gary Baker. She is survived by her daughter Sandy Baker and two grandsons, Russell and Regie , 9 great grandchildren and many dear friends. Arlene was a very loving and kind person and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A service Celebrating her life will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at Santos-Robinson Mortuary 160 Estudillo Ave. San Leandro beginning at 11:00. She will be interred at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward with her husband Gary.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019
